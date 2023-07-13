Search
3 identified in fatal crash of Greyhound bus from Indianapolis

A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three victims who died when a Greyhound bus from Indianapolis crashed on Interstate 70 Wednesday morning have been identified, according to Illinois State Police.

State police shared the names of the victims on Thursday:

  • Juan Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, New Jersey
  • Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Arizona
  • Bradley Donovan, 47, of Springfield, Illinois

The bus was headed west on Interstate 70 just before 3 a.m. EDT when it hit three semis parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake westbound rest area near Highland, Illinois, police say.

The bus was carrying 30 people, including the driver. More than a dozen passengers were injured in the crash and required transportation to area hospitals, ISP says.

Police say the crash investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is expected to be released as of Thursday afternoon.

Officials survey a damaged tractor-trailer before removing it from the scene on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on westbound Interstate 70 after it collided with a Greyhound bus near Highland, Ill. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound passenger bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Highland, Ill. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Officials examine a wrecked tractor-trailer that a Greyhound bus collided with on the exit ramp to a rest area on westbound Interstate 70 in Highland, Ill., on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

