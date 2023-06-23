3 in custody after murder of male in home east of Marion

Michael Alan Davis, 44, of Marion; Kourtney Nicole Thompson, 26, who is homeless; and James Evertt Watson, 44, of Wabash. (Provided Photos/Grant County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office)

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were jailed and facing criminal charges after a male was found dead Monday night in a mobile home community west of Marion, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

The sheriff is withholding the male’s age and identity out of consideration for his family. An autopsy on Wednesday showed the male died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma that happening during a physical assault.

A Grant County dispatcher received a call of an unconscious person shortly before 10:25 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue. That’s in a mobile home community in a rural area about a mile southwest of the intersection of state roads 9 and 18 in Marion.

According to jail records, these three suspects were being held Thursday night without bond: Michael Alan Davis, 44, of Marion; Kourtney Nicole Thompson, 26, who is homeless; and James Evertt Watson, 44, of Wabash.

Online jail records showed all three faced preliminary charges of murder; robbery with a deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; conspiracy to commit armed robbery; and theft. Online court records on Thursday night did not show cases for any of the three suspects.

News releases issued Wednesday and Thursday from the sheriff’s office did not reveal what may have led to the homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477 or Detective Lt. Matthew Ogden at 765-662-9864, Ext. 4214.