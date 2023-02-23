Local

3 Indianapolis butchers to compete in final round of $25,000 meat-cutting challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis butchers have moved onto the final round of the Texas Roadhouse-sponsored National Meat Cutter Challenge.

Antonio Benitez Gregorio, of Indianapolis, Adelio Cabrera Nolasco, of Avon, and Ivan Xique, of Fishers, are among 30 challengers from across the country who will compete in the final round in Dallas on March 7. All three meat cutters are responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse.

The meat cutting challenge started in August, with more than 1,000 butchers competing in local contests across the country. The winners moved on to the regional rounds, with the best butchers at that level earning a place in the championship.

At each competition, participants receive 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet, and one ribeye to cut. Butchers are judged on quality, yield, and speed. The winner of the challenge is the butcher who has the most steaks with the highest-quality cuts.

The winner of next month’s competition will be crowned Meat Cutter of the Year and receive $25,000.