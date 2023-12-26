3 injured, 2 dogs killed in head-on collision in West Lafayette on Christmas Day

The logo for the West Lafayette Police Department. West Lafayette police say three people were injured and two dogs were killed in a head-on collision on Sagamore Parkway on Christmas afternoon in 2023. (Provided Photo/West Lafayette Police Department via Facebook)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Multiple people were injured and two dogs were killed in a serious crash in West Lafayette on Christmas Day.

West Lafayette Police Department officers were called to the Sagamore Parkway just west of the Wabash River bridge around 4:15 p.m. Monday on a report of a head-on crash between two vehicles.

When they arrived at the scene, police learned that a truck, driven by 32-year-old Justin Hulbert of West Lafayette, was driving westbound.

Police say that for some unknown reason, Hulbert lost control, swerved across the center line, and crashed head-on into an SUV driving eastbound.

The driver of the SUV, 33-year-old Christine Carlston, was seriously injured in the crash. West Lafayette firefighters had to extricate her from the SUV before she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

She was later taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where she was said to be in critical condition.

Carlston’s passenger and husband, 40-year-old Jonathan Carlston, sustained nonlife-threatening injuries and was hospitalized for treatment.

Unfortunately, the Carlston’s two dogs were killed in the accident.

Hulbert received minor injuries as a result of the crash. Investigators are trying to determine what caused the accident, but they say they don’t believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information on the crash, especially those who may have been driving in the area around the time of the crash, is asked to call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200.