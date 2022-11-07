Local

3 injured after SUV crash with semi on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people are injured, including a teenager in serious condition, after a crash with a semi Sunday evening on Indy’s south side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

On Sunday, IMPD responded to reports of a serious bodily accident on the 5000 block of S. East. St.

Preliminary investigation suggests, a semi and a SUV were involved in the crash, according to police. A teenage boy was ejected from the SUV and was taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

A man that was in the SUV had to be removed by the Indianapolis Fire Department and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. A woman who was also inside the vehicle sustained non-life-threating injuries.

The driver of the semi remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to IMPD.

No additional information has been released at this time.