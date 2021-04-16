Local

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Columbus Thursday morning.

Columbus Police Department officers were called to County Road 450 South near Country Road 100 West around 6:15 a.m. on reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

When officers arrived they found three people seriously injured. Steven Beavers, 65, of Seymour, Maria Hernandez, 39, of Columbus, and Mariela Ramos Gonzalez, 36, of Columbus, were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Beavers was driving a 1995 Ford F150 east on Country Road 450 West when he sideswiped a 2019 Honda Accord. The driver of the Accord, Douglas Meek, 50, of Hope, crashed head-on with a 2001 Nissan Altima driven by Hernandez, injuring her and Gonzalez.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.