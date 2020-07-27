Child critically hurt, 3 adults wounded as winds collapse Brownsburg retail construction

Emergency crews were called to a structure collapse shortly before 3:45 p.m. July 27, 2020, to a residential area under construction in the 7100 block of Northfield Drive, Brownsburg, Indiana.(WISH Photo/Dan Klein)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A juvenile was critically injured and three adults were wounded Monday afternoon when winds from a storm damaged a partially built strip mall and gas station, police said.

Emergency crews were called to a structure collapse shortly before 3:45 p.m. Monday in a commercial area under construction in the 7100 block of Northfield Drive. That’s southeast of the intersection of State Road 267 and East Hendricks County Road 300 North.

Firefighter Kevin Byron, public information officer with the Brownsburg Fire Territory, said all four people were taken to area hospitals. Byron said the juvenile was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Authorities told the National Weather Service that tree limbs also were downed by the 60 mph winds in the area of the Brownsburg building collapse as storms moved through.

The structure collapse came about 13 minutes after the weather service issued a “significant weather advisory” that included Hendricks County. The advisory suggested winds in excess of 40 mph were possible with the approaching storm. The storm also included frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, the advisory said.

About 10 minutes after the structure collapse in Brownsburg, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm warning, which lasted until 4:27 p.m.

Byron had initially said one person was critically injured and two other people were wounded but walking. He also said a number of homes are being built in the area.

As part of its Monday afternoon storm damage reports, the National Weather Service said:

A tree “snapped” at the National Weather Service officers near Indianapolis International Airport.

In Clermont on the Marion County’s northwest side, a trained weather spotter reported tree limbs with a 1-foot diameter were downed.

A trainer spotter in Boggstown in Shelby County reported a healthy tree with a truck of 10 inches in diameter was knocked down.

The storm also brought significant power outages.

Indianapolis Power & Light reported 19,818 customers without power shortly about 5:15 p.m.

About 4:45 p.m., Duke Energy had 15,575 customers without power, including 3,653 in Morgan County; 2,287 in Johnson; 1,705 in Monroe; and 1,141 in Hendricks.