3 killed in 3-vehicle crash in Clinton County

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Clinton County late Saturday night, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. 421 and County Road 350 South at 11:39 p.m. That is about 5 miles southeast of Frankfort.

It is unclear how many people were involved in the crash and if anyone else was injured.