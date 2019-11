MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH)- Three people were killed in a fire in Martinsville, according to the Martinsville Fire Department.

Crews were called to a mobile home park on Outer Driver around 1:15 a.m Wednesday.

The department said the fire has been extinguished and that no firefighters were injured.

The identities and ages of those killed in the fire is currently unknown at this time.

The investigation into the fatal fire is underway.