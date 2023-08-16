Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

3 men found dead in car outside IPS school died of ‘suspected overdoses’

Indianapolis police on Aug. 14, 2023, do a death investigation in the 6100 block of Gateway Drive. That's across the street from Jonathan Jennings School 109, a middle school of Indianapolis Public Schools. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three men found dead inside an SUV parked outside a middle school on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday were a result of “suspected overdoses,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

One man has been identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 28-year-old Josue Vargas. The other two men have not been identified.

One other man, who was said to be intoxicated, was taken to a nearby hospital.

IMPD said the SUV was found in the 6100 block of Gateway Drive. That’s across the street from Jonathan Jennings School 109, an Indianapolis Public School.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indianapolis Moms: The importance of...
News /
T.Y. Hilton’s son Eugene making...
Sports /
70 firefighters from Indiana Task...
Local News /
Prosecutors weigh second gun analysis...
National News /
WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push brings...
Local News /
Prosecutors weigh 2nd gun analysis,...
National News /
Whew! The iPhone ‘hang up’...
National News /
North Korea says it has...
National News /