3 men found dead in car outside IPS school died of ‘suspected overdoses’

Indianapolis police on Aug. 14, 2023, do a death investigation in the 6100 block of Gateway Drive. That's across the street from Jonathan Jennings School 109, a middle school of Indianapolis Public Schools. (WISH Photo/Amicia Ramsey)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The three men found dead inside an SUV parked outside a middle school on the northwest side of Indianapolis on Monday were a result of “suspected overdoses,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

One man has been identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as 28-year-old Josue Vargas. The other two men have not been identified.

One other man, who was said to be intoxicated, was taken to a nearby hospital.

IMPD said the SUV was found in the 6100 block of Gateway Drive. That’s across the street from Jonathan Jennings School 109, an Indianapolis Public School.