3 men killed, 1 wounded in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three men were killed and a man was wounded in separate shootings early Tuesday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 2 a.m., police were called to a shooting near the Phillips 66 gas station at the intersection of East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive, across the street from Martindale branch of the Indianapolis Public Library.

IMPD officers arrived and found a man inside a car who had been shot. The man died at the scene. Police think the suspects fired at the victim as he tried to drive away.

At around 3 a.m., dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the 3400 block of Caroline Avenue. That’s just northwest of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Officers arrived and found three men inside a vehicle who had been shot. Two of men died at the scene. The third man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

IMPD Officer William Young says it’s important for people to call the department and give them the information they need to solve these and other homicides.

“We gave the reporters information in regards to the number of homicide arrests we made. We stated that with those homicide arrests, the reason why detectives are able to prosecute and hold those accountable was based off of information that we received from the community,” Young said. “There were a total of four homicide arrests on last week. All of those were significant because we’ve gained information from the community and that’s what led to those arrests.”

Police have not released any information about the people who were shot or identified any suspects.

As of 5:30 a.m., the intersection of East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive is closed for a police investigation. This closure is expected to impact the IndyGo bus stops on either side of North Sherman Drive.

Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.