3-month-old reported missing from Lafayette found dead

Jacob Moneus, 3-months-old, from Lafayette, Indiana. He was found dead after being reported missing around noon the day before. (Provided Photo/Lafayette Police Department)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-month-old boy reported missing from Lafayette was found dead early Sunday morning, the Lafayette Police Department says.

The boy, identified as Jacob Moneus, had been reported missing Saturday around noon. An Indiana Silver Alert was issued sometime later “due to the extreme danger he was believed to be in,” police say.

After an extensive search, Moneus was found dead early Sunday.

Police did not say where Moneus was located or if there were any suspects.

Detectives were gathering information to determine the circumstances around the boy’s death.