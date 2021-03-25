3 new nonstop flights available from IND in May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three new nonstop flights are being introduced at Indianapolis International Airport.

Direct flights to Hilton Head and Charleston in South Carolina and Portland, Maine will begin in May.

Flights to Charleston and Portland begin on May 27 and Hilton Head flights begin the next day.

Service will be offered by United Airlines.

“This is the first time IND has had nonstop flights to Hilton Head Island and Portland, Maine,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez said in a statement. “Our airline partners are watching traveler trends and interests, and offering destinations that fit that demand. Each of the new flights announced in the past six months have created more getaway opportunities for the leisure traveler.”

Flights with United Airlines can be booked here.