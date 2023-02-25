Local

3 people hurt in I-74 crash involving wrong-way driver in Brownsburg

Brownsburg Police Department officers responded to the personal-injury accident shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday on I-74 westbound about 2 miles west of the Ronald Reagan Parkway interchange. (Provided Image/Indiana Department of Transportation Camera)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators suspect impairment was involved in a Saturday morning crash of three vehicles on I-74 that left three people hurt, Brownsburg police say.

Brownsburg Police Department officers responded to the personal-injury accident shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday on I-74 westbound about 2 miles west of the Ronald Reagan Parkway interchange.

A black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it collided with a red Dodge Durango SUV and a silver Honda, investigators believe.

Two people in the Durango were taken to IU West Hospital in Avon with injuries that appeared to be minor. The driver of the Hyundai, who was traveling alone, received injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening and was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis.

No one in the Honda was injured.

A news release from Brownsburg police did not indicate what type of impairment may have been involved in causing the crash. No one in the crash was identified in the release.