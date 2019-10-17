3 shot outside liquor store on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police are investigating after three people were shot on the city’s near north side Wedesday night.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the area of 30th Street and Capitol Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

A car was located with bullet holes in the door and shell casings were found in a parking lot of Vickie’s Liquors.

Police said three men were sitting in a car in the parking lot when two people approached the vehicle. After a brief exchange, the car began to pull out and that’s when the shots were fired.

Some of the victims were reportedly struck multiple times.

IMPD said there is surveillance footage from the liquor store, which are currently looking over and are hoping to get a better idea of what happened.

Police said two of the victims are in stable condition with the third victim in critical condition after being shot in the torso area.