3 workers rescued from manhole in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Firefighters rescued three workers Monday morning after they became stuck in a narrow manhole and one fell semi-unconscious.

The Sugar Creek Township Fire Department said on social media that their crews, the Hancock County Technical Rescue team, and other fire departments were called to the 2200 block of West Bedrock Lane around 8 a.m. for a confined space rescue.

That street is in a suburban development off County Road North 200 West just north of U.S. 40 in Greenfield.

First responders arrived and found the three workers. Medics lowered an oxygen mask to the semi-conscious worker to stabilize their condition. The workers then climbed out of the manhole with a little help from firefighters on the scene.

One of the workers was taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

It wasn’t clear what the workers were working on or how they got stuck in the manhole.