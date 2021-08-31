Local

3-year-old hit by stray bullet on east side; treated at hospital, released

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child was hit by a stray bullet on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said that around 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for a walk-in person shot.

Police said when they arrived, it was discovered that a 3-year-old child had been brought to the hospital, having been shot.

The child, in stable condition, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

IMPD said that upon further investigation of the incident, the child was at a residence in the 7500 block of East 34th Street when hit by a stray bullet.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475.