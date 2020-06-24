30 Indianapolis homeowners get mortgage payments deferred for 3 months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fuller Center for Housing of Central Indiana has stepped up and deferred mortgages payments for 30 Indianapolis homeowners.

The pandemic hit Tia and Brister Morris hard: The couple lost one income and had four school-age kids at home. Having their mortgage deferred for three months — April May and June — was huge blessing.

The front porch of the Morris home is decorated with hand-painted flowerpots that sit alongside a few chairs on the front porch.

Fuller Center required the homeowners to put in 300 hours of sweat equity.

“I was here, our whole family was here every day, even after hours, after the crew left, we were here painting, just putting our dream home together,” Tia Morris said.

The Morrises have lived in the house since summer 2017. They had settled into a nice day-to-day routine, then the pandemic that shut down the country required one of them to stay home with the kids.

“So, that put a huge weight and shifting our day-to-day. It kind of shifted our finances,” Tia Morris said.

Brister Morris has some underlying health conditions that kept him from going to work as the virus spread.

Tia said, “So, we felt it wasn’t safe for him to return to work during that time. So, we thought it was a good option for him to stay at home with the kids. So, we got reduced pretty much to one income.”

The pandemic threatened to undo the couples’ sweat equity and almost four years of mortgage payments they had invested in their home on the near-east side.

Fuller Center homes are income-based, and the mortgage is interest-free. But with one income, the Morris still had to pay the bills.

Heather Rayka, executive director of the Fuller Center, said, “We know we work with families that are on the fringe.”

“We had that in our budgets and our reserves to do that. Our families are exactly those who are working in restaurants. They are working hourly jobs that were affected by the pandemic.”

Both of the Morrises are back at work, and the family is settling back into a new routine in the house they have worked so hard to keep.

The three months of mortgage payments have been put onto the end of their mortgage with no fees or penalties.

