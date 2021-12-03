Local

30 indicted after drug-trafficking ring found serving Indianapolis, southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A federal grand jury has indicted 30 people on various charges in connection with the unveiling of an Indianapolis-based drug ring serving that city as well as Evansville and Princeton, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the U.S. District Court in Evansville said Friday.

The 30 people face charges including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, illegal possession of a firearm, and robbery.

Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis, led an Indianapolis-based drug-trafficking organization that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine around central and southern Indiana, according to court documents.

Green supplied Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis, and others with methamphetamine, the documents say. “Smith, in turn, coordinated with codefendants Nicholas Cabrera, 35, of Mulberry, Florida, and Joshua Wilson, 30, of Evansville – both of whom were federal prisoners at the time – to orchestrate the delivery and distribution of methamphetamine to Indianapolis through a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization,” said a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Dominque Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis, was another of the 30 people indicted. He was charged in Marion County in August in connection to a July 31 shooting at a funeral home that left five injured, including two children. Baquet was charged in August with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a license. He is charged in the federal indictment with robbery.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service; the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department; the Princeton Indiana Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the investigation. They seized over 46 pounds of methamphetamine, over 700 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms, over $300,000 in U.S. currency, six vehicles, and a pill press, the release said.

Here’s a list of all 30 people charged and arrested:

Julian Green, 38, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of a firearm.

Jeramey Smith, 32, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; robbery; felon in possession of a firearm.

Hannah Kissel, 38, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl.

Joshua Wilson, 29, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Nicholas Cabrera, 34, of Mulberry, Florida: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Jordan Wilson, 38, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl; felon in possession of a firearm.

Timothy Rice, 32, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Achilles Johnson, 37, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Deonte Howard, 33, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Julie Hunt, 34, of Petersburg: Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl.

Torrance Mimms, 31, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Keisha Jewell, 34, of Princeton: Conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl.

Davion Hays, 35, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Jason Mitchell, 40, of Henderson, Kentucky: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Denny Taylor, 46, of Princeton: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Aaron Hardiman, 39, of Princeton: Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Roman Wills, 40, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Michael Sanders, 40, of Owensboro, Kentucky: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Gregory Snyder, 59, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Joshua Gahagan, 38, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Gregory Markey, 32, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

L.C. Moore II, 28, of Indianapolis: Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Dominique Baquet, 28, of Indianapolis: Robbery.

Antonio DeJarnett, 33, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Ryan Pinkston, 39, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth; felon in possession of ammunition.

Robert Embry, 43, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Becky Edwards, 36, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Edward Meredith, 56, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Tabitha Seabeck, 28, of Mount Vernon: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Zachary Addison, 39, of Evansville: Conspiracy to distribute meth.

Statements

“Methamphetamine and fentanyl are a source of some of the violence and social devastation that are plaguing our communities. Federal law enforcement, along with our state and local law enforcement partners, are committed to eliminating the organizations that are supplying these illegal drugs and holding those individuals accountable.” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers