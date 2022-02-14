Local

$300 million mixed-use project planned for Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based New City Development has announced plans for a $300 million, 125-acre master planned community for in Plainfield. Hobbs Station will include not only residential, retail and restaurant space, but also offer logistics and build-to-suit office space.

New City Development is partnering with Formation Properties and Pulte Home on the project that will be constructed in multiple phases.

They say Hobbs Station will celebrate Plainfield’s history, its growing logistics industry, while also bringing new opportunities to the community.

“We have designed Hobbs Station to represent what we all love about Plainfield, a place that is both grounded and full of ambition,” said Isaac Bamgbose, founder and president of New City Development. “We respect the deep roots and strong legacy of growth, family, and commerce as key elements that define the town today. It is those key elements that will help to attract and retain the talented and diverse community members of tomorrow.”

The developer says phase one of Hobbs Station will include 300 apartment units with 30,000 square feet of street level commercial and amenity space, 99 single-family homes, and 500,000 square feet of modern logistics space.

At full build-out the project will have 240 single family homes, 650 multi-family residents, senior living housing, 70,000 square feet of neighborhood retail/restaurants, and 200,000 square feet of office space.

“We believe that with the right plan and partners we can build a global community here, all while remaining true to Plainfield’s values,” said Town Manager Andrew Klinger. “Hobbs Station was designed to bring together a multigenerational community and to give residents from all walks of life the flexibility to grow or downsize within the neighborhood.”

The various segments will connect with a two-mile extension of the Vandalia Trail, linking them to a new community park and other amenities. The partners expect to break ground this summer.