30th anniversary of the ‘Christmas Help Program’ food drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After years of service to the community, an Indianapolis food drive is celebrating 30 years of giving.

Rev. Richard Hunter and Martin University are teaming up to help Hoosiers with the Christmas Help Program. This year is the 30th anniversary of the program

Families and individuals can call in at 317-347-1690 to the Christmas Help Program to sign up between Nov. 29 – Dec. 10.

Those who call in can talk about how many members are in their family and what is needed.

Selected recipients will be called with the news of Christmas help, and groceries will be given out Dec. 13 between 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.