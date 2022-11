Local

31st Annual Chocolate Sunday Gala; Alzheimer’s and Dementia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helping to support research for Alzheimer’s through chocolate happened Sunday at the 31st Annual Chocolate Sunday Gala.

Hoosiers participated in this brunch event all themed around chocolate from 9 a.m. until noon.

There were chocolate tasting stations, specialty cocktails, and an item auction.

Laura Forbes is with the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and says the funds raised will support care and research programs.

Donations can still be made here.