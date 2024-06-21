32nd annual Eiteljorg Indian Market and Festival returns to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Eiteljorg Museum is hosting its 32nd annual Indiana Market and Festival this weekend.

It’s billed as a chance to experience and celebrate native art and community.

Jamie Simek, vice president for advancement at Eiteljorg Museum, joined Daybreak to preview the market and festival taking place Saturday and Sunday in downtown Indianapolis.

“We are very excited. So, this is our 32nd annual Indian Market and Festival. We have artists, over 140 artists, native Americans, and First Nations,” Simek said. “So, joining us from all over the United States and Canada. And it’s just gonna be a wonderful opportunity for folks to get out there, meet the artists purchase everything, paintings, weavings, pottery, sculpture, all the stories behind them as well.”

This year, 40 of the artists are showing at the Indian Market and Festival for the first time, and will undoubtedly cultivate new fans of their work.

“So they’ve never, never had a chance to visit us before. It’s interesting because there are Indian markets all over the United States and some of them are very big like ours, and most of them are in the southwest,” she said. ” So we are the only midwestern Indian market and festival. So, it’s a great opportunity for folks to come.

Market hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. Free parking is available while spaces last in the White River State Park underground garage.

A two-day adult weekend pass is $30 in advance or $40 at the gate. Eiteljorg members get in free; a membership cardholder can bring two adult guests for $20 each.

