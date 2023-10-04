32nd Heartland International Film Festival opens Thursday

Movie lovers are headed to Indianapolis for the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival, which opens Thursday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 15. (Provided Photo/Heartland International Film Festival)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — Movie lovers are headed to Indianapolis for the 32nd Heartland International Film Festival, which opens Thursday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 15.

The 11-day festival was named one of the 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World by MovieMaker Magazine earlier this year.

The theme of the 2023 event is, “You can’t look away.”

Festival hosts Heartland Film will show over 120 movies from all around the world. You can see big, exciting movies, special Indiana-related films, brand new releases, and even talk to the moviemakers after some of the showings.

The movies play in five theaters around Indianapolis. The Kan-Kan Cinema & Restaurant is considered one of the best.

Kan-Kan, located at 1258 Windsor St., is a special place with movies and food. People love the food there so much that it was honored as one of the best new restaurants in 2022.

They’re showing five films from the Cannes Film Festival at the Kan-Kan, along with a special documentary, “Black Barbie,” the story of the first-ever Black Barbie doll.

Folks can also see a special showing of the movie “Foe,” starring Oscar nominees Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

The 32nd Heartland International Film Festival begins Thursday with a special presentation of the documentary “The Lionheart” at Newfields.

Click here to find out more about the festival and purchase tickets.