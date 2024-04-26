33 arrested at IU during protest in support of Palestine

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — At least 33 people were arrested during a Thursday rally at Indiana University’s Dunn Meadow in support of Palestine, law enforcement agencies tell News 8.

The people were arrested for having structures, including tents, at their protest, which violates an IU policy.

The protest started Thursday morning in Dunn Meadow, park across the street from Chabad House of Bloomington, a resource for Jewish people on the campus.

By 4 p.m. Thursday, 33 people were arrested by Indiana University Police Department and Indiana State Police over the use of the tents.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office processed the arrested individuals. Most were charged with criminal trespassing or resisting arrest; some were charged with both. At least one person was charged with a felony, battery of a police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

IU police says in a news release that protestors were permitted to stay only if the tents and canopies came down. If they stayed up, the protesters were arrested.

Protesters say the goal is to draw attention to Palestine.

News 8 caught up with some protesters as they were released from jail. People who were released were given court dates.

Cameron Pierce, an IU senior, says the people who were arrested were not read their Miranda rights.

“We were taken from Dunn Meadow at around 4. We didn’t get to the county building until around 7, so there was a long period of time where we were essentially hostages in the indoor fieldhouse. We didn’t know what we were being charged for. We were hustling, told we were arrested. We weren’t being read our rights. This is a small price to pay for the solidarity of the Gaza’s people and the Palestinian people, who are suffering a lot more than I am.”

Mike Carter, another IU senior, said, “The goal is to free Palestine. That’s the main goal. That’s the goal I’m plugged into. I’m not even fully educated on the topic. It’s just pretty obvious which side is the right side to be on.”

A small group of counterprotesters held Israeli flags. They mostly stayed uphill of protest in support of Palestine.

Asher Weisberg, an IU freshman, was one of the counterprotesters. She said, “I saw what was happening, and my whole community came out just to be together and to show our support for our community and to show love. I think it shows just the ignorance of other people, and they’re doing a Seder right now, and I’m not really sure what they’re saying, but there’s a lot of ignorance.”

An IU spokesperson issued a statement that said, “To ensure the safety and security of the IU community and to avoid disruption of university operations, expressive activity must be conducted in accordance with university free speech and events policies.”