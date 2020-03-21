Local

33-year-old Indianapolis man seriously injured in Hancock County crash

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

GEM, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old Indianapolis man was seriously injured in a head-on crash of two trucks Friday afternoon in rural Hancock County, the Fatal Accident Crash Team said.

Drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

Police were called to the crash about 1:25 p.m. Friday on County Road 600 West, also known as Mount Comfort Road, just north of U.S. 40. That’s about 2 miles east of the Indianapolis border.

Witness reports and evidence show the man who was injured was driving south on 600 West when his 1986 Ford F150 crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2005 GMC flatbed commercial truck with an attached crane. The GMC was loaded with pallets of roofing material. The crash trapped the Indianapolis man in the F150.

Kevin Odell, 70, of Greenfield, was driving the GMC. He was unhurt and cooperated with police. He was not suspected of any drug or alcohol use.

The Indianapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, authorities said. They suspect he was using drugs. His name was being withheld until his family can be notified.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hospitals monitor amount of supplies available to treat COVID-19 patients

Medical /

East-side church increases food pantry hours until virus threat lessens

All Indiana /

Bravo’s Andy Cohen, ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood have virus

Entertainment /

Hoosiers on reunion trip stuck in Peru until travel again possible

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.