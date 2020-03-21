33-year-old Indianapolis man seriously injured in Hancock County crash

GEM, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old Indianapolis man was seriously injured in a head-on crash of two trucks Friday afternoon in rural Hancock County, the Fatal Accident Crash Team said.

Drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, authorities said.

Police were called to the crash about 1:25 p.m. Friday on County Road 600 West, also known as Mount Comfort Road, just north of U.S. 40. That’s about 2 miles east of the Indianapolis border.

Witness reports and evidence show the man who was injured was driving south on 600 West when his 1986 Ford F150 crossed the centerline and struck a northbound 2005 GMC flatbed commercial truck with an attached crane. The GMC was loaded with pallets of roofing material. The crash trapped the Indianapolis man in the F150.

Kevin Odell, 70, of Greenfield, was driving the GMC. He was unhurt and cooperated with police. He was not suspected of any drug or alcohol use.

The Indianapolis man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, authorities said. They suspect he was using drugs. His name was being withheld until his family can be notified.