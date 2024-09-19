33rd Heartland Film Festival: Expanding cinematic universes in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Tickets are now on sale for the 33rd edition of the Heartland International Film Festival, which will take place from Oct. 10 – Oct. 20 across multiple venues in Indianapolis.

This year, the festival is inviting moviegoers to “Expand Your Universe” with an intergalactic theme and a robust lineup of over 120 films from around the globe.

Artistic Director Greg Sorvig appeared on Daybreak with News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins to discuss what audiences can expect from this year’s festival, highlighting its diverse film selection and unique focus.

“We ask everyone to expand their universe with this year’s theme,” Sorvig said. “But what can cinema really do? It can expand your viewpoints, tackle different topics, and explore new themes. We have a great lineup—over 120 films from around the world.”

The festival will screen films at five different venues across the city, including The Tobias Theater at Newfields, Emagine in Noblesville, Kan-Kan Cinema, and Living Room Theaters. According to Sorvig, many of the films will play twice, with major studio releases typically scheduled for a single screening.

One of the biggest highlights of the festival is the opening night screening of “A Real Pain,” directed by and starring Jesse Eisenberg. The film, which premiered at Sundance and won the Screenwriting Award, also stars Emmy-winner Kieran Culkin.

“This is a phenomenal film,” Sorvig said. “Jesse Eisenberg writes, directs, produces, and stars in it. He wears an IU hat for two-thirds of the film, so there’s a fun Hoosier nod there. It’s sharp, and you’ll be one of the first audiences in the world to see it on Oct. 10.”

The festival will also feature the Indiana Spotlight category, showcasing 11 films by Hoosier filmmakers. One standout is “A Waiting Game,” which focuses on ABA players and the NBA merger, spotlighting the fight for players’ pensions and support. Cash prizes will be awarded in this category to support local talent.

Sorvig noted the festival’s personalized and welcoming atmosphere, encouraging attendees to connect with filmmakers who will be present throughout the screenings.

“You can make real connections with these amazing creatives,” Sorvig said. “It’s what makes this festival special.”

Tickets for individual screenings and virtual options are available now. For more information, or to purchase tickets, click here.