34-year-old dies in crash of dump truck, pickup

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A 34-year-old man died after the crash of a dump truck and a pickup on Monday afternoon on State Road 47, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Kyle Smith, of Kirklin, died at the crash scene.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of State Road 47 East. That’s in a rural area about 4 miles east of the I-65 interchange for the state highway, and about a 15-minute drive northeast of the city of Lebanon, the Boone County seat.

Authorities arrived to find Smith’s white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado significantly damaged, and Scott Pickett, 61, of Lafayette, in an overturned dump truck.

Pickett was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators by late Monday afternoon had not shared what might have led to the crash.