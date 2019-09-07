350 artists help kick off Indy’s 53rd annual Penrod Arts Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 53rd annual Penrod Arts Fair kicked off Saturday morning at Newfields.

The one-day festival is one of the country’s largest art fairs. In Indianapolis, it’s known as “Indiana’s Nicest Day.”

All 350 artists at the Penrod Arts Fair are hand selected by the Penrod Society, which is a volunteer organization designed to support the cultural and educational activities of Indy based artists, students, and arts organizations.

Fair President Barry Wormser told News 8 the fair includes art from all mediums including jewelry, painting and photography.

Local painter, author and teacher Addie Hirschten says she keeps coming back to Penrod for it’s dedication to supporting artists.

“I love this day because we have such a wide variety of artists who are both local and coming from afar to show their work with people that they put their soul into making,” said Addie.

Penrod Arts Fair also boasts five stages of entertainment. Including live jazz thanks to the fair’s partnership with Indy Jazz Fest.

An extensive interactive children’s area sits on the park’s north side in front of the historic Lily House.

There, an official NASCAR car serves as a blank canvas for kids to draw and write on.

Penrod Arts Fair opened Saturday at 9 a.m. and it will close at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20 at the gate. Drivers are encouraged to park at the Indiana State Fairgrounds where there is a free shuttle to the Newfields campus.

For more information about Penrod Arts Fair, click here.