35th annual Ice Cream Social benefits Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Ice Cream Social returns to Monument Circle on Thursday.

The sweet summer tradition, hosted by American Dairy Association Indiana will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the groups will be selling $5 ice cream sundaes in front of Hilbert Circle Theatre and the AES building. Helping out the cause is dozens of volunteers, local leaders, community figures and sports mascots.

Pam Lozano, director of resource development and marketing for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indianapolis, says it’s the second year they’re teaming up with American Dairy Association Indiana.

“We’re constantly moving and making sure we’re serving the youth of the city,” Lozano said. “[The fundraiser] is going to make sure that we have field trip access, partnership, access and just continue to provide the resources for programs and activities in the clubs.”

Brooke Williams with the dairy association says the two groups work to promote many of the same ideas.

“It’s really neat to partner up with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis because they’re wanting to make a lot of those same healthy routines for kids from from the same age group,” Williams said.

All proceeds from the event will go right back to the nonprofit’s 10 clubs around the city. Last year the fundraiser earned over $5,000 for club programming.

WISH-TV viewers might see some familiar faces scooping ice cream on the Circle. Patty Spitler, Randy Ollis, Cody Adams and Felica Michelle will be among this year’s Community All-Star Scoopers.

Other celebrity scoopers include Colts Cheerleaders Mary & Jada, WIBC’s Terri Stacy, Kaylynn Gerholdt, Young Miss Circle City Indy Kaylynn Gerholdt,, 2024 Pure International Elite Ms. Ambassador Nichelle Miller, and several members of the City-County Council.

The scoopers will be joined by mascots Freddy Fever, Nitro, Rowdie, ADAI mascot Buttercup the Cow, Bennie the Bean from the Indiana Soybean Alliance, and Grady, the live mascot for the University of Indianapolis.