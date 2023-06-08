$36M in affordable housing going up in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A $36 million, affordable-housing development is coming to the west side.

City leaders broke ground Thursday on The Plaza at Central Greens. The five buildings will be built on the former Central State Hospital campus in the 3000 block of West Washington Street.

The development will feature 122 housing units and amenities including a fitness area and outdoor playground. The campus also will have career counseling and education opportunities.

Rusty Carr, director of the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, said during the groundbreaking, “This site is a great site for affordable housing because it sits on Washington Street in a future (IndyGo bus) Blue Line transit-oriented development corridor. So, it provides access to a number of amenities as folks need them. So. that’s really why this is a great site for affordable housing.”

Rent will range from $800 to $1,400 per month. Housing will have income restrictions.

The project is expected to be done by late 2024.

T&H Investments and Radiant Communities Development Corp. are part of the housing project.