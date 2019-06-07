36th annual Strawberry Festival underway in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) -- The sweet smell of strawberries filled part of Greenfield on Friday.

The Greenfield First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. South St., held its annual strawberry festival for the 36th year.

Strawberries and shortcake are served with a side of ice cream.

The church uses the festival as a fundraiser to support a variety of groups and causes in the community.

Greenfield Mayor Chuck Fewell said he was thankful for Friday's great weather.

"Thank Gd it's a great day like this and the good Lord has been good today because we've had so much rain, and when you sponsor things like this, you set it up. You want the people to be happy and be here and not have to fight the rain," Fewell said.

There's still time to get a taste of the festival -- it closes at 7 p.m.