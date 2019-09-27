3rd grade student turns old NUVO newspaper box into community pantry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Public Schools student turned an old NUVO newspaper box into a community pantry for a school project.

The project was assigned last week.

With a little guidance from her parents, Wynn Wilks knew she wanted to do something that could help people in her neighborhood.



Wilks lives in the Holy Cross neighborhood. She found an old NUVO newspaper box outside of Smoking Goose, a local meat locker.

The Center for Inquiry 70 student asked her dad to contact NUVO and ask if she could repurpose it.

“I like doing it because it helps people in need and it helps the community and neighborhood,” Wilks said.

The 8-year-old decided to paint it. Then, she started to gather food from her own pantry and asked for donations from neighbors.



“There can be some people that don’t have a lot of money or they are homeless or something,” the third-grade student said.



The assignment ended this week. But Wilks wants to turn more NUVO boxes into community pantries across the city.

It’s a project that has brought the Wilks family closer together.

“You don’t want people to feel ashamed for not being able to feed their kids,” Wynn’s mom Kaeli Wilks said. “If you need food, you need them to be able to come to a place they can reach in and grab something.”

Currently, the old newspaper boxes are up for grabs.

Wilks is looking for more donations to keep the current box full.

If you’d like to help, donations can be dropped off at CFI 70 or in the box itself in front of Smoking Goose. It is located at the corner of East Vermont and Dorman Street.