3rd victim of Martinsville mobile home fire ID’d

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The third victim of a Wednesday fire at a mobile home park was identified on Saturday.

Morgan County Coroner Annette Butcher on Saturday said 54-year-old Ricky Burchett, of Martinsville, had been identified using dental records.

The other two victims were identified earlier in the week as Melissa White, 40, and David Fouts, 39.

The Martinsville mobile home caught fire just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Outer Drive. That’s off State Road 37.

When the fire was out and the smoke had cleared, police found the three dead.

Fouts lived in the trailer. Neighbors say he worked at a local country club doing maintenance and was always happy to lend his skills to those in need.

Police did not say what led up to the fire, but neighbors say it’s hard to imagine what happened.