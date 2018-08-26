Local News

4 dead in Jackson County crash

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 05:39 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 06:10 AM EDT

4 dead in Jackson County crash

CORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) -- Four people are dead following a crash in Jackson County Saturday night.

It happened just before 11:10 p.m. on State Road 258 when officials responded to a two-vehicle crash.

It was later discovered that four people died in the crash,

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

Victim information has yet to be released. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines