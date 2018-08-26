4 dead in Jackson County crash Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved (File Photo) [ + - ] Video

CORTLAND, Ind. (WISH) -- Four people are dead following a crash in Jackson County Saturday night.

It happened just before 11:10 p.m. on State Road 258 when officials responded to a two-vehicle crash.

It was later discovered that four people died in the crash,

It is not yet known what caused the crash.

Victim information has yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation.