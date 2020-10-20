4 die, 37 infected with COVID-19 at Boone County long-term care facility

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – There’s been an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility, according to the Boone County Health Department.

The department says 37 people, which includes both residents and staff at Signature Health at Parkwood in Lebanon, have come down with the infection. The department also said four of the facility’s residents have died due as a result of the outbreak.

Testing, support and mitigation efforts are currently underway at that location.

The Boone County Health Department will continue to monitor the situation.

