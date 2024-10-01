Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

4 dogs dead in 2 separate house fires on Indy’s east, west sides

Indianapolis firefighters on the scene of a house fire on West 33rd Street near Crown Hill Cemetery. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four dogs died and a female was “slightly hurt” in two separate house fires that left both homes a total loss, the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The first fire happened around 1 a.m. on the northwest side just west of Crown Hill Cemetery and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

IFD crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of West 33rd Street to investigate a house fire and located a home consumed with heavy fire. They controlled the blaze in 20 minutes.

The female living in the home told firefighters she escaped through a window, but couldn’t rescue her dog. The dog unfortunately died in the fire. The female only suffered slight injuries, IFD said.

The second happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Bazil Avenue, just north of Interstate 70 and Post Road.

Firefighters on the scene told News 8 the house was considered a total loss. The person living there evacuated the home with a pet lizard, but their three dogs died.

It was unclear what caused the house fires.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

With Indiana’s next execution just...
Indiana News /
State agencies announce effort to...
News /
A simple way to stop...
Local News /
Jimmy Carter at 100: A...
National News /
Planes, pilots needed to deliver...
Local News /
Man in wheelchair dies after...
Local News /
Center Grove’s Eric Moore named...
Sports /
Sepsis cases on the rise
Health Spotlight /