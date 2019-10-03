4 hurt, 1 critically in State Road 267 crash near Brownsburg

Authorities were sent to a three-car crash about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, at State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North north of Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Brownsburg Fire Authority)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A female was in critical condition and three other people were hurt after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on State Road 267 north of Brownsburg.

Authorities were sent to the crash about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North.

Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has not responded by 10 p.m. Wednesday to an email and calls seeking information on the crash.

Jim Miller, public information officer for Brownsburg Fire Territory, said two of the three vehicles in the crash sustained substantial damage. He called the site of the crash a “known dangerous intersection.”

Names and other information on the people in the crash was not immediately available.

Authorities were sent to a three-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, at State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North north of Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Brownsburg Fire Authority)

Authorities were sent to a three-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, at State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North north of Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Brownsburg Fire Authority)

Authorities were sent to a three-vehicle crash about 4:15 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, at State Road 267 and County Road 1000 North north of Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo Provided/Brownsburg Fire Authority)