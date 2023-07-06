4 hurt as large fire hits vacant Indianapolis apartments for 2nd time since May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A firefighter fell through the floor and three others suffered heat-related issues Thursday afternoon during the second blaze since May at a vacant apartment complex on the city’s northeast side, Indianapolis authorities say.

Multiple 911 callers reported the heavy black smoke, which was visible for miles, about 12:20 p.m. Thursday at The Courtyards at Roselawn Park, 5070 Roselawn Ave. That’s off Emerson Avenue near the intersection with 40th Street.

Crews took about three hours to get the fire under control, said an email from Rita L. Reith, the battalion chief for media relations with the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The email said about the area, “Visible signs of occupancy by squatters inside the building with excessive amounts of junk, debris and trash littering the parking lot on 3 sides of the structure. The level of debris in the parking lot, critically hampered firefighters efforts to get apparatus close to the structure, placing all responding crews at great risk.”

Another large fire inside the apartments happened May 6.

The email said the Indianapolis Department of Business & Neighborhood Services was “requested for teardown of unsafe structure.”

The owner of the property is listed in city tax records and Indiana Secretary of State data, both online, as Utah-based Emerson Park Apartments LLC.

The firefighter who fell through the floor was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. The firefighter’s condition was not shared in the email. No additional details were provided on the three firefighters who “sustained heat-related issues.”

Temperatures during the blaze were in the 80s in Indianapolis.

(Provided Photos/Rita Reith of Indianapolis Fire Department)