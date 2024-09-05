4 hurt in apartments fire on west side of Indianapolis

Wayne Township Fire Department crews were called at 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5, 2024, to a working apartment fire with entrapment in the 7800 block of Island Club Drive, Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people, including two firefighters, were injured in a late Thursday afternoon fire at apartments on the city’s west side, the Wayne Township Fire Department says.

Fire crews were called at 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a working apartment fire with entrapment in the 7800 block of Island Club Drive. That’s at The Islands apartments just south of the Dandy Trail overpass for I-74.

One resident was taken to a hospital, while another resident was treated at the scene.

Also, one firefighter was taken to a hospital, while another firefighter was treated at the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.