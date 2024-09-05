4 hurt in apartments fire on west side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people, including two firefighters, were injured in a late Thursday afternoon fire at apartments on the city’s west side, the Wayne Township Fire Department says.
Fire crews were called at 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a working apartment fire with entrapment in the 7800 block of Island Club Drive. That’s at The Islands apartments just south of the Dandy Trail overpass for I-74.
One resident was taken to a hospital, while another resident was treated at the scene.
Also, one firefighter was taken to a hospital, while another firefighter was treated at the scene.
No additional information was immediately available.
