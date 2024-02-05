4 hurt in apartments fire off County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were hurt in a Monday afternoon fire at an Indianapolis apartment complex on the south side, the fire department says.

Indianapolis Fire Department was called just before 12:20 p.m. Monday to the fire in the 600 block of Buffalo Club Drive. That’s off County Line Road between State Road 135/South Meridian Street and Shelby Street.

One firefighter suffered a heat-related injury, and another was hurt from the impact of ceiling debris. Both were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital. A partial roof collapse happened just before 12:35 p.m. Monday.

One apartment resident was taken to Community Hospital South while medics checked another resident at the fire scene. Both had slight injuries, the fire department says.

The fire affected 12 apartments with 18 occupants, the fire department said in a news release. All residents had evacuated before fire crews arrived, but firefighter safely rescued several pets. Fire officials and the American Red Cross were working with the apartments’ management to find shelter and provide needs for the displaced residents.

Firefighters by midafternoon Monday had not determined the cause of the fire.