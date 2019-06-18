4 INDOT workers, 2 others hurt in I-70 crash

BELLE UNION, Ind. (WISH) — Four Indiana Department of Transportation workers were hurt Tuesday when their truck was struck by another on Interstate 70 in Putnam County, Indiana State Police said.

Two occupants of the pickup truck that struck the INDOT truck were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital.

The crash happened about 2:55 p.m. on westbound I-70 east of the U.S. 231 exit at Cloverdale.

The INDOT workers were performing road maintenance when the driver of the INDOT truck, John Sadler, 39, of Reelsville, saw a pickup truck travel off the interstate lanes and onto the emergency lane. The INDOT truck had its emergency lights activated, police said. The pickup driver, Aaron L. Cass, 40, of Bowling Green, Indiana, was traveling west on I-70 at a high rate of speed.

The pickup struck the rear of the INDOT truck and caused it to roll onto its roof.

One occupant of the INDOT truck was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, and three occupants were taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital, state police said. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Cass and a passenger in his pickup were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital by a medical helicopter. State police did not indicate the conditions of the two in the pickup truck and did not identify the passenger.

Cass received a citation for unsafe lane movement.

The interstate was briefly closed in both directions to let the helicopter land. INDOT tweeted about 4:45 p.m. that all lanes were reopened, but a traffic camera at that time showed westbound traffic at a standstill east of the State Road 39 exit.

WISHTV.COM: Traffic map

INDOT said the maintenance crew based from its Cloverdale facility had stopped on the shoulder of westbound I-70 near the Morgan-Putnam county line to pick up a piece of debris in the roadway.