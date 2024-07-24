$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Fort Wayne for Tuesday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched all five white balls with a Megaplier of 4X in Tuesday night’s drawing.

A $4 million winning ticket was purchased at Lassus Bros. Oil #32 located at 12010 U.S. Highway 24 West in Fort Wayne.

The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday, July 23, are: 3-9-14-26-51 with the Mega Ball of 21. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, July 26, is an estimated $306 million.

Mega Millions Overall Odds are 1 in 24. Odds of matching five out of five balls are 1 in 12,607,306. Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 302,575,350.

Must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.