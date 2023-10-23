4 parties for 200 years: Hamilton County recognizes Clay Township in bicentennial celebration

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — As Hamilton County heads toward a big Bicentennial bash, local leaders hope several events in the coming weeks will build up interest and excitement for the party.

The county officially turned 200 earlier this year, but in the months before and since, local groups have lined up with monthly events to celebrate. Many of them are funded by grants, with each month celebrating and focusing on different parts of the county.

November’s plans surround the stories, significance, and history of Clay Township.

Nov. 4 – A Big Dig at Coxhall Gardens: The Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting archaeologists from the University of Indianapolis for an excavation. They will excavate part of the historic Italianate brick home lawn. The brick home dates back to the early decades of the county and is now a signature part of the park. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., all are welcome to watch the work and take tours of the nearby Coxhall Mansion.

Nov. 5 – Church celebrates 175 years: Carmel United Methodist is marking its own historic milestone – the 175th anniversary of the congregation. Current and former church leaders will share thoughts and stories about the church's history. Tours of the church start at 4:30 p.m. and a pitch-in feast begins at 5:00.

Nov. 11 – Home Place home tour: Three houses will be open, with tours through the Home Place Neighborhood Association. Maps showing other places that played a pivotal role in the development of the area will be given to tourgoers. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 12 – Carmel Retrospective: This is the "signature" event of the month. The Carmel Clay Historical Society and the Carmel Public Library are teaming up for an afternoon of speakers, music, family activities, and more – all focusing on the history of the township and the city. It runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The year-long Bicentennial Celebration culminates Dec. 3, with a party at the Ivy Tech campus in Noblesville. Organizers promise free food, music, a film celebrating the milestone, an art show, and more.