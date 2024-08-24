4 people critically injured in Scheid Diesel Extravaganza accident

LYONS, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were critically injured Friday in a Jeep accident at the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza event held at Wagler Motorsports Park.

At 7:15 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza event located at Wagler Motorsports Park in Lyons, Indiana, on a report of a personal injury accident. Members of the Switz City Fire Department advised the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle accident involving four injured people.

Deputies were told that a Jeep, being used as a pit vehicle, was driven out of the truck pull staging area into the crowd, striking three pedestrians, a side-by-side, a track rake, and another vehicle before rolling over on it’s side. The three pedestrians and the driver of the Jeep were all taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

The accident is under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators ask that anyone with information on this incident contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 812-384-4411.