4 people shot, 1 killed in overnight violence

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated police lights in front of a strip of crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot early Sunday morning in three separate shootings across Indianapolis and one person is dead, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting at the Budget 8 Inn on 21st Street near Shadeland Avenue, not far from I-70. IMPD says the victim is in critical condition.

One person was shot and killed at a house on the city’s east side just before 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Alsace Place. That’s in a residential area near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road.

Shortly after midnight, officers were called to Broad Ripple for a shooting that injured two people near the Starbucks near Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenues. IMPD says both people are in stable condition.

IMPD officers also responded to violence Saturday night.

Just before 8 p.m., two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Emerson Avenue near the intersection with 38th Street, about four miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

At around the same time, police were called to a shooting in the 1900 block of College Avenue near the intersection with 20th Street, not far from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. That person was listed in critical condition.

IMPD has not identified any of the victims or any potential suspects.

