4 people shot in 8 hours as Indianapolis gun violence continues

UPDATE: The gunshot victim who went to the emergency room at Community Health, identified initially as the first of five people to be shot in an 8-hour span, was not injured in a shooting but was shot when a gun accidentally discharged, IMPD says.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot in an eight-hour span between Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shootings were a sign of continuing gun violence in the Circle City. According to IMPD, 10 people were shot and killed in the first six days of October.

Man found shot near adult showclub

Just after 3 a.m., police found a man shot near Silk the Showclub, which is located near the intersection of Madison and Sumner Avenues on the city’s south side.

Police did not provide any information about the man’s condition. Investigators believe the man was shot somewhere else and came to the location on Madison Avenue.

Man, woman shot on near east side

At around 10 p.m., a man and woman were shot in the 4000 block of East Michigan Street near Sherman Drive.

Officers at the scene tell News 8 they believe the victims were caught in the crossfire of two opposing groups.

IMPD says the couple was in a camper nearby when a group of people in the middle of the road started shooting at each other.

The camper was also hit by gunfire.

The man was transported to the hospital and was said to be stable. The woman was grazed by a bullet but did not go to the hospital.

Police did not share any details on any possible suspects.

IMPD Major Mike Leepper says it’s “unfortunate” people resort to gun violence to solve their problems.

“I can assure you that at the top of the priority list for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is to curb this violence. Our officers, that’s their number one priority right now, that we remain laser-focused on curbing gun violence,” Leepper said.

Person shot near Martindale-Brightwood

Shortly after 10 p.m., police found a person shot in the 2300 block of North Dearborn Street. That’s a residential area near 25th Street and Sherman Drive, just east of the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

Accidental gunshot victim arrives at Community North

At around 7:50 p.m., a gunshot victim walked into the emergency room at Community North Hospital on Clearvista Drive.

The victim was awake and breathing when officers arrived, according to IMPD.

IMPD initially reported this as a shooting, but the department in a 10 a.m. that the victim was shot when a gun accidentally went off.

Anyone with information on any of the shootings was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.