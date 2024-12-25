4 people shot on Indy’s northeast side

IMPD says multiple people were shot on Christmas Day at a home in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive near 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue on Indy's northeast side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police say at least three people have been shot at a home on the city’s northeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a house in the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive. That’s just east of the intersection of 42nd Street and Arlington Avenue in the Devington neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene and found four people with gunshot wounds. At least one of the victims was in “extremely critical” condition and rushed to a local hospital.

It’s unclear if this incident is connected to a fatal shooting that happened an hour earlier at a house in the 4400 block of North Kitley Avenue. The two addresses are less than a half-mile apart.

IMPD did not provide any information on possible suspects and no arrests have been made.

News 8 has a crew at the scene.