4-time Indy 500 champ Foyt visits Children’s Museum track

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt made a stop at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on Sunday: to see his own likeness in bronze and to give the green flag at a smaller track with much younger drivers.

Foyt got to see the life-sized bronze sculpture crafted in his likeness at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Pedal Car Racetrack for the first time as part of a 60th anniversary celebration for Foyt’s first Indy 500 victory.

The four-time champ says qualifying for the first time outpaces other career achievements.



“And just qualifying for it in 1958 was one of the highlights of my life. And to be able to win it once, let alone four times, but that was my dream and my dream come true was just making the race,” Foyt said.



Foyt also waved the green flag for a pedal car race featuring some of the children in attendance.