4 women injured in shooting along downtown canal

An IMPD officer at the scene of a shootout along the canal in downtown Indianapolis on May 11, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Wednesday morning along the downtown canal sent four women to the hospital, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says two officers on bicycles heard gunshots just after 12 a.m. near the Colts Canal Playspace. That’s immediately east of the canal between West St. Clair and West Walnut Streets.

Police arrived and found four women, ages 17, 18, 23, and 24, who had been shot. All four women are in good condition.

An earlier report from IMPD indicated that five people were shot, but the department later said a person was wounded in an unrelated accidental shooting nearby.

Some of the victims shot had children with them and one person involved was walking a dog, according to IMPD Major Kerry Buckner. Buckner did not say if the dog was injured.

IMPD says the circumstances around the shooting are unclear. Officers at the scene told News 8 they believed people on opposite sides of the canal pulled out guns during an argument.

“It is warming up, and it’s obvious that people cannot control themselves on a warm night in Indianapolis,” Buckner said. “The canal used to be a real nice place to come down [and] bring your family to walk at night. Yeah, not anymore.”

Buckner says people living along the canal are “over” the crime and recklessness of others.

“We have a lot of witnesses because the people that live here are fed up. They’re fed up with what’s going on and they have cameras and they pay attention and they tell us and they talk to us.”

Police have not identified any suspects.

IMPD is also looking into a shooting that happened just after 11 p.m. near Washington Park.

Anyone with information on either shooting should call IMPD at 317-327-3811 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.